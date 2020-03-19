Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 32,106 US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in US Ecology by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in US Ecology by 44.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 510.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

