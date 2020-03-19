Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

