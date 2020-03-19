Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,117 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Forestar Group worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

