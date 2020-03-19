Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

