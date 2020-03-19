Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

