1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.08 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

