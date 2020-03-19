Zacks Investment Research Lowers RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Sell

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

RBGLY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

