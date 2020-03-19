Roger L. Kearns Acquires 5,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLK opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

