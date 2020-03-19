Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 276,695 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 276,695 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE AG opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on AG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.