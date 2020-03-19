Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 201,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

CDMO stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $183,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

