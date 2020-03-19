Credit Suisse AG Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 1,366.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.65% of HeadHunter Group worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of HHR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

