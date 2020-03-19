Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,175 B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $492.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,889,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,405. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

