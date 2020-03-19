Barclays PLC Purchases 5,804 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Ryerson worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 105.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Ryerson stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

