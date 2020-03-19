29,025 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

