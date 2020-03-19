Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,998 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,152,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $302.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.22 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

