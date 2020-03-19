Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,140 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SLM by 245.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

