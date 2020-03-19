Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000.

IYT opened at $124.86 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

