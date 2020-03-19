Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $906.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of American Tower worth $906,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $217.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

