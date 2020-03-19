Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

