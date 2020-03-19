Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,610,829 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,797,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610,829 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,610,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

