Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.