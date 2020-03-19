New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 3,933,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,031,100 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after buying an additional 1,023,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.