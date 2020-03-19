Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

