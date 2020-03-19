Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $7.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.