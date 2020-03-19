1,642 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.