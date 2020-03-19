CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $455,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FMR LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,456,000 after acquiring an additional 694,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 583,973 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HDB opened at $41.22 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

