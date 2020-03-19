CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,144 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Latest News

1,642 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of State Street Corp
CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $455,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited
CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,144 Global X SuperDividend ETF
CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
Marriott International Inc Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.
