CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,144 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

