CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

