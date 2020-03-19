Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

