CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.