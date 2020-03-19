CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

