CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,471,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $104.41 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

