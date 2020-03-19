CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.30% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

CHIQ opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

