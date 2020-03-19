CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.58. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

