Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 603,391 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,261,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

