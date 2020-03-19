Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

