CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,114 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,728,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.42 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

