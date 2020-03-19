CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $539,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 349.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.