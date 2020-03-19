CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 411,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $70.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $102.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96.

