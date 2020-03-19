Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

