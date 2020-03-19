CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1,824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

CROX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $984.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.