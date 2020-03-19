CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of COO opened at $251.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

