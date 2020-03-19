CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,058 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.