CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.