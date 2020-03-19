CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 120,422 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 120,422 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

