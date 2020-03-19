Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

