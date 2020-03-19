CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

