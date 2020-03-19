Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,515 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Crane worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Physicians Realty Trust Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Physicians Realty Trust Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,515 Shares of Crane Co.
Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,515 Shares of Crane Co.
Credit Suisse AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc
Credit Suisse AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,403 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,403 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in KEMET Co.
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in KEMET Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report