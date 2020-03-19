Credit Suisse AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

