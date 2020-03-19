Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,403 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.28% of Village Super Market worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

